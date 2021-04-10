Cryptonite (XCN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $428,097.88

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Cryptonite has a market cap of $428,097.88 and $1.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cryptonite has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Cryptonite coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cryptonite alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,398.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,158.37 or 0.03573547 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.28 or 0.00391208 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $675.28 or 0.01118043 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $290.65 or 0.00481224 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.06 or 0.00453757 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00034007 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $203.20 or 0.00336436 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Cryptonite Profile

Cryptonite is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonite is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptonite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptonite is cryptonite.info . Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonite was developed by the Mini-blockchain Project over a period of almost four months. Cryptonite is a fork of the Bitcoin core but the code has been extensively modified and expanded upon. “

Buying and Selling Cryptonite

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.