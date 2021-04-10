CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.64

Shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.64 and traded as high as $9.00. CSP shares last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 11,264 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CSP from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64. The firm has a market cap of $37.21 million, a PE ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 1.92.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Victor Dellovo sold 36,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $369,892.80. Also, Director C Shelton James sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $52,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,803 shares in the company, valued at $523,429.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.35% of CSP worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

