CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 932.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 56,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 63,016 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,244,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,379,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 428,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after buying an additional 9,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $98.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $58.80 and a 12 month high of $98.85. The company has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.68.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

