CTI Logistics Limited (ASX:CLX) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02

CTI Logistics Limited (ASX:CLX) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, April 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

CTI Logistics Company Profile

CTI Logistics Limited provides transport and logistics services in Australia. It operates through three segments: Transport, Logistics, and Property. The company offers transport services, such as courier, parcel distribution, taxi truck, fleet management, heavy haulage, line haul, and freight forwarding services.

