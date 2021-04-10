Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Chairman Sells $312,500.00 in Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 61,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,655,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Charles Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, David Charles Adams sold 3,201 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $385,336.38.

On Friday, February 5th, David Charles Adams sold 4,005 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $453,966.75.

Shares of CW stock opened at $124.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $81.72 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $668.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.07 million. On average, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,215.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

