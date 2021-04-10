Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Shares of CTOS opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. Custom Truck One Source has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

About Custom Truck One Source

Nesco Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty equipment rental solutions. It operates through the Equipment Rental and Sales (ERS); and Parts, Tools, and Accessories (PTA) segments. The ERS segment offers specialty equipment rental solutions to customers including electric utilities, telecom operators, railroad operators, and related contractors.

