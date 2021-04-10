Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Customers Bancorp is a bank holding company of Customers Bank, a state-chartered bank in Pennsylvania. It provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. The company offers depository products, commercial lending products, specialty lending products and consumer lending. In addition, the company offers other financial services, including Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier services, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services, as well as cash management services comprising account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. The bank has its branches in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. Customers Bancorp is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.33.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.89.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $146.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.69 million. On average, research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider James T. Collins sold 953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $30,333.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $201,375.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,307 shares of company stock worth $1,105,472. 9.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

