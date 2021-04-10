CUTcoin Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000429 BTC on exchanges. CUTcoin has a market cap of $34.04 million and $1,009.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00050187 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00053220 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.76 or 0.00347208 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000555 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00010869 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000603 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003268 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 137,880,131 coins and its circulating supply is 133,880,131 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.