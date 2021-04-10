DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Up 6.8%

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) shares shot up 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.01 and last traded at $5.96. 318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 678,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DBVT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $630.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 687.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in DBV Technologies by 420.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 53,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. 32.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

