Decentr Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.78 Million (DEC)

Decentr (CURRENCY:DEC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Decentr has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentr coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentr has a total market capitalization of $26.21 million and $1.78 million worth of Decentr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00053263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00021105 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00046059 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00082740 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.00 or 0.00612823 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00038384 BTC.

Decentr Profile

Decentr is a 240000000 coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Decentr’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,337 coins. Decentr’s official website is decentr.net . Decentr’s official Twitter account is @daricocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Darico Coin is a utility token that’s been designed specifically to empower people by providing them with professional and user-friendly investment tools that enable holders to make informed cryptocurrency investment decisions. Holders of Darico Coin will receive exclusive access to the entire Darico ecosystem, including the wallet, terminal, liquidity pool, Index Fund, debit card, and exchange. The Darico ecosystem solves the information challenge by giving DEC holders the tools they need to access trusted sources of information. Because Darico constantly surveys and analyses the crypto landscape, its users will be assured that they’re receiving the best possible and most timely information available. Darico users will also gain access to its unique range of products that make up its ecosystem; the Darico wallet, terminal, index fund, debit card and exchanges. “

Buying and Selling Decentr

