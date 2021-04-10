DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 1,112 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.13% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $8,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 459,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 279,853 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,757,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,171,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 262.6% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 155,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 112,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.68. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

