DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,887 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $7,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 512.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 167.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 42,493 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 934,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,376,000 after purchasing an additional 36,129 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 488.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 78,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 64,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Barclays raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $33.12.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

