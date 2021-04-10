dHedge DAO Price Tops $4.18 on Top Exchanges (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. In the last week, dHedge DAO has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $41.53 million and approximately $5.38 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $4.18 or 0.00006903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00053263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00021105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00082740 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.00 or 0.00612823 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00038384 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,937,756 coins. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

