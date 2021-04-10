Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

NYSE DEO opened at $175.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.64. Diageo has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $175.58. The firm has a market cap of $102.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $1.5348 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

