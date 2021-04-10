DIGG (DIGG) Reaches Market Cap of $38.89 Million

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last week, DIGG has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $38.89 million and approximately $224,354.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIGG coin can now be bought for about $40,226.35 or 0.67277717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00069180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.11 or 0.00289516 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.71 or 0.00750461 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,726.56 or 0.99891408 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00019854 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $458.71 or 0.00767180 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 967 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

