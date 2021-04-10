Digix Gold Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.25 Million (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 10th. Over the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Digix Gold Token coin can currently be bought for $56.89 or 0.00095401 BTC on major exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and $414,829.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00053233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00020733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00082084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.65 or 0.00613136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00037841 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00031204 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

DGX is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,620 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

