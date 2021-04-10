Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,699 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NVR were worth $108,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of NVR by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 30 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

NYSE:NVR opened at $4,902.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,632.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,314.52. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,660.00 and a twelve month high of $4,922.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $64.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3,968.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,977.20.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.