Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,820,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 431,205 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.33% of TTM Technologies worth $107,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the period.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $837,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $14.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average of $13.43. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $523.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

