Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,693,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,763 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of La-Z-Boy worth $107,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LZB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of LZB opened at $43.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.26. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.15.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.70 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In other news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 17,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $781,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 775 shares of company stock worth $30,734 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

