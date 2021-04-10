Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 26,204 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Celanese were worth $112,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.74.

Celanese stock opened at $152.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $155.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.59.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $103,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,832.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

