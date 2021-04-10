Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $107.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DIN. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.90.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $93.97 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $93.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.61 and a 200 day moving average of $69.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 2.02.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.28). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $86,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $91,548.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,068.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,810. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

