Doki Doki Finance Hits Market Cap of $17.49 Million (DOKI)

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Doki Doki Finance has a market capitalization of $17.49 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Doki Doki Finance has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. One Doki Doki Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $352.23 or 0.00589093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Doki Doki Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00053232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00020625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00082144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $366.45 or 0.00612877 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00037996 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00031495 BTC.

Doki Doki Finance Coin Profile

Doki Doki Finance (CRYPTO:DOKI) is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 49,995 coins and its circulating supply is 49,667 coins. Doki Doki Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Doki Doki Finance is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

Buying and Selling Doki Doki Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doki Doki Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doki Doki Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doki Doki Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Doki Doki Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doki Doki Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.