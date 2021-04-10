Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $12.38 Per Share

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Dongfeng Motor Group in a report issued on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee expects that the company will earn $12.38 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dongfeng Motor Group’s FY2022 earnings at $13.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.23 EPS.

Get Dongfeng Motor Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dongfeng Motor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNFGY opened at $46.18 on Thursday. Dongfeng Motor Group has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $63.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.13.

About Dongfeng Motor Group

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and auto engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; and electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.