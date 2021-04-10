Dover (NYSE:DOV) PT Raised to $155.00 at Barclays

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price raised by Barclays from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DOV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Dover from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.22.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $139.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. Dover has a one year low of $79.87 and a one year high of $141.12.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dover will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.