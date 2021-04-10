DWS Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:KTF)

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of KTF stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $12.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

