DWS Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:KTF)

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.
Shares of KTF stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $12.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
