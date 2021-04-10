Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Hits $0.75 on Exchanges

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded up 96.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamite has a market cap of $276,852.17 and $72,865.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00066256 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003757 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000458 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 790,490 coins and its circulating supply is 369,654 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.