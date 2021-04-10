Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $9,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth about $519,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 20.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 284,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,199,000 after buying an additional 48,067 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

In other Eastman Chemical news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $3,963,726.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.53.

NYSE EMN opened at $112.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.96. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $119.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.