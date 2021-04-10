Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Position Cut by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Eastman Chemical comprises 1.7% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,544,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 495.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,302,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 630,045 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,127.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 247,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,867,000 after purchasing an additional 227,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,394,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,879,000 after purchasing an additional 199,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at $35,362,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN opened at $112.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $119.01.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMN. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.53.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

