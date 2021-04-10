Eaton Vance Management Buys 198,344 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 102.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 198,344 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $52.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.83. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

