Eaton Vance Management Cuts Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $13,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $99.13 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $111.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

