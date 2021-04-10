Eaton Vance Management Sells 9,913 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,913 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $11,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $224,325,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in VeriSign by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,466,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,394,000 after buying an additional 813,597 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,037,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,313,000 after buying an additional 505,747 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,707,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $369,467,000 after buying an additional 416,305 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,438,000 after buying an additional 360,063 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 838,356 shares in the company, valued at $167,671,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,678 shares of company stock worth $5,743,264. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. VeriSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $205.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.18. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $221.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $320.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.29 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

