Eaton Vance Management Takes Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 602,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,365,000. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.11% of VICI Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in VICI Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 97,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in VICI Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 204,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VICI opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $29.87.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.19%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VICI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

