Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Position Trimmed by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.67.

Shares of ECL opened at $219.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.56 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.87 and its 200-day moving average is $210.60.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.99%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

