Eight Capital Raises Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$22.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective upped by Eight Capital from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Eight Capital currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CCO. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cameco from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cameco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$20.72.

Cameco stock opened at C$21.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$11.84 and a 12 month high of C$24.57. The stock has a market cap of C$8.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.04.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$550.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

