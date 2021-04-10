Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,712 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESLT. Zacks Investment Research raised Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $144.62 on Friday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $110.69 and a 12 month high of $151.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.45. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 25.92%.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.