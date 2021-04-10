EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EMCORE Corporation offers a broad portfolio of compound semiconductor- based products for the broadband, fiber optic, satellite and terrestrial solar power markets. EMCORE’s Fiber Optic segment offers optical components, subsystems and systems for high-speed data and telecommunications networks, cable television and fiber-to-the-premises. EMCORE’s Photovoltaic segment provides products for both satellite and terrestrial applications. For satellite applications, EMCORE offers high efficiency Gallium Arsenide solar cells, Covered Interconnect Cells and panels. For terrestrial applications, EMCORE is adapting its high-efficiency GaAs solar cells for use in solar power concentrator systems. “

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of EMKR stock opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. EMCORE has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $229.08 million, a P/E ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that EMCORE will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 229.9% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 585,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 408,248 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in EMCORE by 392.8% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 392,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 313,093 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in EMCORE by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,922,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 137,789 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCORE in the fourth quarter worth about $715,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCORE by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

