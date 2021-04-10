ENAGAS S A/ADR’s (ENGGY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ENGGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Grupo Santander downgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. ENAGAS S A/ADR has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR stock opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.16. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

