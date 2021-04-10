Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Holdings Decreased by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $37.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.