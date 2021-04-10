Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to $7.50

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $5.75 to $7.50 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enerplus from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Enerplus from $6.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Desjardins cut Enerplus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.40.

ERF opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.18. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $5.82.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 2,347,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,480 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,290,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 530,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 755.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,153,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,941 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 963,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 466,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 631,188 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

