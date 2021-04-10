Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires New Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,740 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 214,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,642,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,137. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $188.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 1.52. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.86 and a 12 month high of $222.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.79.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 161.47%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

