Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys New Shares in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.12% of Five Star Senior Living as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Five Star Senior Living by 174.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 70,615 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Five Star Senior Living by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 67,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Five Star Senior Living by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Five Star Senior Living by 360.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 23,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Five Star Senior Living during the third quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of FVE stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45. The company has a market cap of $173.92 million, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Five Star Senior Living Inc. has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $9.25.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.03 million. Five Star Senior Living had a net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Five Star Senior Living Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community.

