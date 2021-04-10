Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $234,000 in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 329.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 31,056 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,800.00. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total transaction of $359,120.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,992.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,245,729. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WTS opened at $118.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.39. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.01 and a 12-month high of $131.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

