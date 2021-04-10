Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New $242,000 Investment in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,400 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,598 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 26,696 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,477 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 26,507 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,899 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 473.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRIP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TripAdvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $52.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.41. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.12 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

