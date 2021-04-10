Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 9,095 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 69.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,070 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,095 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

CVLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,336,638. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $204,296.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,963 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $67.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.05, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.42 and a 12-month high of $72.33.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.