Engineers Gate Manager LP Trims Stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get American Public Education alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APEI. B. Riley began coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. William Blair started coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Public Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

Shares of APEI opened at $34.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $645.57 million, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.13. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $41.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $85.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.10 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%. Research analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Public Education Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI).

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.