Enjin Coin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.05 Billion (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded up 30.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Enjin Coin coin can now be bought for about $3.17 or 0.00005258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $2.64 billion and approximately $1.05 billion worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00052952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00020646 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00081748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.86 or 0.00610176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00031512 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00037057 BTC.

Enjin Coin is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,313,757 coins. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

