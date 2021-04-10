Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at CIBC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.94.

The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

