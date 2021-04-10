Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) PT Lowered to C$14.00

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its price objective cut by CIBC to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.50.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at C$10.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$9.76 and a 1 year high of C$17.99.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$329.24 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 1.3512101 EPS for the current year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.