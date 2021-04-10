Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Rating Increased to Outperform Spec Overweight at National Bank Financial

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) was upgraded by National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Haywood Securities cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.50.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

EQX stock opened at C$10.95 on Thursday. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$9.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99. The company has a market cap of C$2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 121.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.53.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$329.24 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 1.3512101 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.