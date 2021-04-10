Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Paychex, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Paychex in a report released on Tuesday, April 6th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Paychex stock opened at $96.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Paychex has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $101.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 857.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

